April 12 briefs: Basalt girls soccer gets by Aspen, AHS baseball and tennis win

Basalt High girls soccer beats Aspen 5-2 on Thursday

The Basalt High School girls soccer team carried a hot start to a 5-2 non-league win over rival Aspen on Thursday on a cold and wet BHS field.

The Longhorns led 3-0 at halftime against the Skiers. BHS also led 3-0 Tuesday against Coal Ridge before settling for a 4-4 draw, and after Aspen opened the second half on fire, there were some deja vu moments for Basalt.

"Aspen had some chances in the first half and our goalie Kate Schrock made some good saves," BHS coach Andrew Huntsman said. "Aspen played hard throughout the whole game. It made for a pretty intense 80 minutes."

After Basalt saw its lead cut to 3-2, Emma Day responded with two late goals to give the Longhorns the final separation. Day led the team with three goals and one assist.

The teams will meet again on April 26 in Aspen in a league game.

Next up for Basalt (5-1-1 overall) is a Saturday game at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. Aspen (5-3) plays Saturday at Delta.

Aspen baseball overcomes slow start, rolls by Rangely

The Aspen High School baseball team bounced back from Tuesday's shutout loss against Roaring Fork with a 14-4 win over Rangely on Thursday at Crawford Field in El Jebel.

The Panthers scored all four of their runs in the top of the third inning and led 4-0, but Aspen answered with an eight-run frame of its own in the third and never looked back. The Skiers added four more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to close out the contest.

Sophomore pitcher Jon Haisfield earned the win for Aspen.

Rangely fell to 0-10 with the loss, while the Skiers improved to 7-2 overall. AHS is scheduled to play at Grand Valley on Saturday before hosting Basalt on Tuesday in El Jebel.

Aspen girls tennis beats Grand Junction in first home match

The Aspen High School girls tennis team hosted Grand Junction on Thursday in its first home match of the season, winning 4-3. Grand Junction won all three singles matches, but the Skiers took all four doubles victories. The deciding match came at No. 4 doubles, when Aspen's duo of Rose Becker and Stef Wojcik snuck out a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8 win.

"This was by far the most exciting match that I have been involved in as a coach," AHS coach Steve Sand wrote via email. "It was also nice to pull out a win in our first home match, especially after falling to this same team in Grand Junction just last week."

The Skiers will get to play at home twice more this season. Aspen is scheduled to host Dawson on Saturday afternoon at Maroon Creek Club before hosting Vail Mountain School on Monday for senior day.

