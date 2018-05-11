Hansen second at No. 2 singles, Aspen girls tennis ties for seventh at state

The Aspen High School girls tennis team finished in a tie for seventh place with University at the Class 3A state tennis tournament on Friday at Centennial Park in Greeley. Peak to Peak just edged D'Evelyn for the team title, with Holy Family coming in third, Dawson fourth, Colorado Academy fifth and Steamboat Springs sixth.

Most of Aspen's points came from No. 2 singles, where junior Niko Hansen made it to the final before losing 6-1, 6-3 to Peak to Peak's Trini Somasundaram. Hansen, a junior exchange student from Denmark, won her first two matches on Thursday before beating Holy Family's Paige Giltner in Friday's semifinal, 6-3, 6-4.

The rest of Aspen's players lost in the quarterfinals on Thursday and none made it into the playback rounds on Friday.

Originally scheduled to be three days, the tournament was shortened to two in order to avoid the forecasted rains this weekend.

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s action:

AHS junior Mary Williams went 1-1 on Thursday. She beat Dawson's Bridget Bell 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals to Denver North's Mia Oliver, 6-2, 6-4. Steamboat's Mae Thorp, the state runner-up a year ago, lost to Peak to Peak’s Trisha Somasundaram in the finals, 6-2, 6-2, on Friday.

Recommended Stories For You

AHS freshman Macy Hopkinson also went 1-1 on Thursday. She beat Colorado Springs School's Hina Suzuki in the first round, 6-2, 6-2, before losing to Holy Family's An Tran in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 2 doubles, Aspen's team of Addy Walson and Bliss Pekkala beat La Junta's Lyssie Aguilar and Kamryn Osborn 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. Their run ended in the quarterfinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 loss to Dawson's Quin Ramos and Alexa Rinard.

acolbert@aspentimes.com