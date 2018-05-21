Guthrie 22nd after Day 1 of state golf

Aspen High School junior Zoe Guthrie finished the first day of the Class 3A state girls golf championship in a tie for 22nd out of more than 80 competitors on Monday at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.

Guthrie shot a first-round score of 92, overcoming a slow start on the front nine. This is Guthrie's second trip to the state tournament. Last spring, she finished 23rd overall after shooting 101-88—189 over the two days.

Colorado Academy's Caroline Jordaan is the tournament leader at the midway point. She shot a 3-under-par 68 to lead Holy Family's Hailey Schalk by a stroke. Schalk, only a sophomore, is the defending 3A state champion.

Guthrie is scheduled to tee off at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the second and final round of the tournament. She is paired with Jefferson Academy’s Trinity Stuart, who also shot 92.

