Ralph Good’s pitching carries Roaring Fork baseball over Aspen in 5-0 rout

When the Aspen High School baseball team made the short trek downvalley on March 22 to play at Roaring Fork, about everything went its way in a 9-2 win. Tuesday's rematch wasn't as kind to the Skiers.

"We happened to have the sticks going that night. We had some good pitching that sort of propelled us," AHS coach Dave Fuentes said of the first game. "They played a good game (Tuesday) and they beat us. That's pretty much what it came down to."

Behind a strong outing from senior pitcher Ralph Good, the Rams got their revenge via a 5-0 win over Aspen on Tuesday at Crawford Field in El Jebel. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Skiers, dating to their only other loss of the season, a 6-4 defeat on March 17 at Middle Park in the second game of a doubleheader. AHS senior Tyler Clayton was solid on the mound for Aspen on Tuesday against Roaring Fork, but defensive miscues and a silent offense crippled their chances.

"Ralph has done a great job pitching, and he gave up four hits and pounded the zone and did everything you ask," Fuentes said of the opposing team's pitcher. "They made some great defensive plays and the ball fell nicely for them. It happens. That's what makes this game fun."

The Rams led 1-0 after an inning thanks to an Aspen fielding error and easy sac-fly. The game took a rough turn for the Skiers in the top of the fifth inning when the Rams tacked on three more runs to make it 4-0. A fifth run was added in the sixth inning. Aspen barely threatened on the offensive side.

"We made some silly decisions on the field," Fuentes said. "Tyler pitched well today. Defensively we didn't support him as we could have."

Roaring Fork improved to 4-5 overall with the win. The Rams had lost three straight before a 7-1 win at Basalt on Saturday was followed by Tuesday's win over the Skiers.

Aspen fell to 6-2 overall. AHS next will host Rangely at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Field. The Skiers had an RPI of 12 in Class 3A when the initial ranking was release April 3. The top two teams from each conference earn an automatic spot in the state tournament, while the rest earn a bid based off RPI.

"We are excited about the potential that we have," Fuentes said. "There is a lot of season left. RPI aside, you just got to take care of wins when you can get them and bounce back from tough losses like this and be ready to go. I think we have a lot of senior depth that is going to serve us well."

Basalt baseball sweeps Grand Valley on Tuesday

The Basalt High School baseball team had little issue Tuesday, winning 4-0 and 7-0 in a doubleheader at Grand Valley.

The wins improve the Longhorns record to 5-2-1 overall. Basalt is scheduled to host Cedaredge in a doubleheader on Saturday before playing at Aspen on Tuesday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com