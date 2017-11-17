Glenwood’s Tatum Peterson signs with Chadron State College for basketball

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — After two big seasons as the go-to post player for the Glenwood Springs High School girls basketball team, senior center Tatum Peterson made her college choice official during the early signing period last week, signing her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Chadron State College in Nebraska.

Peterson officially became a member of the Eagles prior to the start of a Glenwood practice last week inside the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, signing the paperwork in front of teammates, coaches and family.

"I was a little surprised to do it during practice because we were supposed to wait to do the signing," Peterson said during a recent practice at Glenwood Springs High School. "But it was super exciting to share that moment with my teammates, coaches and my parents. It felt really good [to sign those papers], because I knew that I was going to play and be able to do something that I really loved. It felt great to know that all the hard work I've put in has paid off."

By signing with Chadron State, Peterson becomes the first player under third-year head coach Rhonda Moser's tenure at Glenwood to sign with a college team to play basketball after graduation.

"We're just super excited for her," Moser said. "I hope this now allows her to just settle in, have fun and just play this season and enjoy her senior year."

Over the past two seasons as a starter on varsity for the Demons, Peterson has been a force offensively in the paint and on the glass, including career highs of 13.9 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game in a year in which the Demons reached the 4A state playoffs for the first time under Moser.

Aside from her dominance on the varsity level, Peterson also plays travel basketball in the spring and summer, which led to Chadron State offering a spot on the team during her collegiate career at a place where she feels most comfortable.

"They [Chadron State] had seen a couple tournaments I had played in, and I talked to the coaches there quite a bit," Peterson said. "I had visited twice as well, so it just felt like home for me. I felt comfortable with the girls on the team and the coaches on the staff."

Peterson will pursue a degree in exercise science. Currently, Peterson is immersed in an exercise science class at GSHS under the direction of Glenwood head trainer Marni Barton. Peterson can be found by Barton's side before and after games, soaking up a wealth of knowledge in the training field.

