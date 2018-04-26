Glenwood senior Tyler Dietrich signs with Hastings College for football

Glenwood Springs High School senior Tyler Dietrich sure did take an interesting route to the college football ranks.

Originally noticed by Hastings College, in Hastings, Nebraska, for his theater talents at the Thespian Conference in Denver, Dietrich earned a theater scholarship to the private school. However, once the senior kicker and punter toured campus, he was able to meet with the football coach, earning a spot on the roster as a kicker/punter specialist, where he's expected to start right away for the Broncos.

"Not many people get to say they are getting a theater scholarship and get to play football in college," Dietrich said in a phone interview following his signing. "The coaches there said it was the most bizarre thing, but one kicker they had left the program and the other is hurt, so they had a clear need."

At Hastings, Dietrich will major in theater. At the Thespian Conference in Denver, Dietrich did an audition in front of a panel of colleges, and Hastings showed real interest right away. Following two visits to the campus, Dietrich was hooked. In fact, he earned a spot in the leadership program on campus, as well. As far as theater goes, Dietrich is jumping into a strong program where he said it feels like home.

"The teaching staff is phenomenal," Dietrich said. "Everyone from Hastings that was at THESCON remembered my name, which was very reassuring that I was coming to the right place. It's very down to earth, and has a home-like feel. I feel safe and comfortable there."

Prior to joining the Broncos' football program, Dietrich never played football until his junior year at Glenwood due to hemophilia, a bleeding disorder that causes the sufferer to bleed severely from even a slight injury. Playing soccer for 13 years prior to high school gave Dietrich his kicking background, where he was then able to hold down the kicking duties for the Demons under former head coach, Rocky Whitworth.

In his final season at Glenwood, Dietrich went 20 for 23 in point-after attempts, while connecting on 4-of-5 field goal attempts — including a career-long of 40 yards, scoring 32 points on the season.

