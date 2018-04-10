Glenwood girls golf team takes second at home tournament; Aspen fifth

The Glenwood Springs High School girls golf team played host to six schools at their 2018 home invitational tournament Tuesday at the lengthy, 18-hole layout of the Aspen Glen Golf Club.

Playing under the watchful eye of a sunny and warm spring day, the Demons managed a solid second-place showing with a team stroke total of 257. The top three individual scores from each team are figured into account for the final tally. Glenwood's top scorer, placing second overall for the tournament, was senior Lauren Murphy, who carded a 3-over-par 75.

Glenwood Springs coach Clem Michel was impressed and relieved that Murphy, the team's top golfer, was even able to make it to the first tee box on Tuesday.

"Lauren almost didn't play today because of a sinus infection," Michel said. "For her to come out and play this tournament with the way she was feeling was phenomenal."

Rounding out the Demon golfers who competed on the day were senior Callie Jones, who shot an 89, freshman Sarah Murphy with a 93, junior Lisa Kelley returned to the clubhouse with a 95, and sophomore Maggie Freimel shot a 136.

"They all gave it their best today, but Maggie didn't play as well as she usually does," Michel said. "Callie was a little bit disappointed with her play. She wants to go low, into the 70's. She certainly has the game for it. She just needs to be a little more patient."

Edging out Murphy for top honors as tournament champion was Rifle junior Masi Smith. Smith headed to the scoring room at Aspen Glen with a 2-over-par 74 to best Murphy by one stroke. Senior Rifle teammate Ellie Walters placed third overall with a 78.

With Smith and Walters leading the way, the 3A Bears, coached by Roger Walters, came away as the meet champions with a total of 236.

The Coal Ridge Titans, with coach Greg Gortsema at the helm, posted a final team total of 327 on the scoreboard. The top three golfers for the Titans were senior Cheyanne Williams with a 90, Jaelyn Price shot a 110, and Jessica Feese finished the day with a 125.

The final team scores for the Glenwood Demon Invitational were as follows: Rifle (236), Glenwood (257), Palisade (318), Coal Ridge (327), Aspen (362), Fruita Monument (368), and Vail Mountain (only two golfers competed).

The next meet for the Lady Demon golfers will be next Tuesday when they travel down valley to test their skills at the Rifle Creek Golf Course.

"We'll give it another shot to try and catch Rifle," Michel said following the conclusion of the home meet. "They're very tough, though."

Aspen Glen head golf professional Steve VanDyke was instrumental in opening the doors of the private club to make the tournament happen for all the local schools this year.

