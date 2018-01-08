Expansion nationally, internationally top skimo president’s year-end message

Expansion into Asia and the Americas highlighted the message heading into the new year from international ski mountaineering president Armando Mariotta of Italy.

“Many other challenging steps are waiting for us,” he said.

Reflecting on 2017 for the sport of ski mountaineering worldwide, Mariottta focused on the inclusion of ski mountaineering at the 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausane, Switzerland, and the first skimo World Cup event organized in China, hosted last month, as breakthroughs for the sport.

“And the organization of a youth camp in China confirmed the growing interest for ski mountaineering in Asia,” Mariotta said.