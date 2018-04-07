Denver East snaps Aspen High girls lacrosse’s win streak with 17-4 rout

A loss is never wanted, but sometimes it can provide valuable lessons that a win never could. At least, that's what first-year Aspen High School girls lacrosse coach Amanda Trendell is shooting for.

Saturday on the AHS turf, it was visiting Denver East who showed the Skiers what they have to work on. The Angels, ranked No. 9 in the state in the latest (March 26) CHSAANow.com poll, beat short-handed Aspen 17-4 to snap the Skiers' four-game win streak on a rainy spring day.

Aspen played without Juna Rettig and leading-scorer Charlotte Howie, who were both competing this weekend in a national hockey tournament with Aspen Junior Hockey in Massachusetts.

"I'd rather this happen in the beginning of the season, and I think they'll now see that's why we do the things we do from a stick-work perspective," Trendell said of the loss. "That's why we have these systems set in place, so just be more disciplined and continue to push the envelope."

There was a flurry of goals in the opening minutes of Saturday's game. Caroline Moriarty scored the first of Aspen's goals, but Denver East's onslaught was too much and Aspen quickly fell behind 6-1 midway through the first half.

Back-to-back goals by Sabrina Turbidy and Kylie Kenny got Aspen within 6-3 with just under 12 minutes to play in the half, but the Angels' attack remained relentless and by halftime Denver East led comfortably, 12-4.

Recommended Stories For You

Jane Marolt scored the fourth goal for the Skiers with less than a minute to play until the break, but Denver East managed to score twice more in the final 40 seconds of the half.

The final 14 minutes of the game were played with a running clock.

"When you look at the second half, we tightened up on defense and they only scored five goals," Trendell said. "On the offensive end, it's just being more confident in our stick work and our ability to hang with these Denver teams. So continue to get that Aspen mindset where we can hang with teams from down in Denver and continue to put them on our schedules."

Saturday's loss was a change of pace from Aspen's previous four games, where it won each contest by an average of nearly 10 goals per game. Now 4-2 overall, the Skiers will go back to playing its Western Slope opponents when they travel to Summit County on Wednesday.

"Getting Denver teams on the schedule is important, especially looking ahead," Trendell said. "We can't continue to roll over teams. I'll take a loss like this because it makes us have a laundry list of things to work on."

acolbert@aspentimes.com