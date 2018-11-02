Colorado Mountain College hires Scott Tanner as new alpine ski coach

Colorado Mountain College has hired Scott Tanner of Steamboat Springs as its new ski team head coach.

Tanner will lead the men's and women's alpine ski racing programs based out of CMC's Steamboat Springs campus, one of the college's three residential campuses here in the High Country.

A New Hampshire native, Tanner has coached ski racers in Colorado for the past 25 years, first for Team Breckenridge and then for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

During his time with Team Breck and the Winter Sports Club, Tanner coached a large group of future college ski racers and NCAA All-Americans.

More recently, Tanner coached the U.S. Ski Team's National University Team, which was composed of the top collegiate racers from across the country.

With the 2018-19 collegiate race season ramping up, Tanner is focused on CMC's current alpine ski racers as well as actively recruiting the next generation of college racers for the 2019-20 season.

"I'm looking for athletes who want to continue ski racing at a high level, while earning a college degree," he said in a statement.

As an associate member of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association, the CMC ski team competes against Division 1 universities and colleges throughout the western U.S. RMISA is regarded as perhaps the strongest college ski racing conference in the country.

Team members have the option of skiing at CMC for four years while completing their bachelor's degree, or are allowed to earn an associates degree before transferring to another four-year institution to continue their racing career.

Team selection is based on International Team Selection method, which is described in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association's competition guide.

The CMC alpine ski team conducts training and racing at Steamboat Springs' Howelsen Hill, which is within walking distance to the campus.

The team also trains at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Mount Werner, which is located 3 miles from campus.

Working around changing conditions and students' class schedules, the team trains during a combination of mornings, afternoons and the occasional evening.

For more information, you can contact Tanner by emailing sptanner@coloradomtn.edu, by calling 970-870-4471 or by visiting ColoradoMtn.edu/alpine-ski-team.