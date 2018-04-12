Colbert: Celebrating the launch of our new Aspen Times outdoors page

Like so many imports before me, I moved to Colorado in large part because of its great outdoor playground. There seems to be no end to the ways one can enjoy Mother Nature's spoils here in the Rockies, and Aspen is certainly a community that embraces this very idea.

As an adventure seeker, I yearn like everyone else to explore every mountain, every bubbling stream, every inch of single track. As a journalist, I take joy in giving those like me a voice, and certainly have no shame in using my job as an excuse to go play outside.

For those reasons, the "Outdoors" page was born. It'll appear each Friday in The Aspen Times and serve as a way to bring the outdoor world together here in the Roaring Fork Valley. We hope to inspire and educate, and to tell the tales that so often go untold. These tales can include those of the awestruck tourist to those of the born-and-raised fishing guide who has seen it all.

Some of these tales will even be my own as I continue to explore my own backyard. Entering only my second full summer in Aspen, there is so much I have yet to do or see. The Roaring Fork River is very much foreign to me still, as are many of the hiking and mountain biking trails that are so popular.

Between the guest columns, event previews and general features, I'll bring you tales from my own journeys around Aspen and Colorado in general. With that, I'm always looking for friends to accompany me as I brave the local waterways (I'm looking at you, Anna Stonehouse), chase the brown pow (we'll finally get our long overdue adventure, Erik Skarvan), delve into the world of cycling (Lance Armstrong still owes me a ride) and bag my first fourteener (you're committed, Amanda Trendell).

Have an adventure for me, maybe even one you want to join me on? Hit me up.

Have a unique story that needs to be shared, or know of someone who should be featured? Please, reach out so I can share that story with the community.

I'm sad winter is ending, but the change of seasons opens up so many new ways to play outside. I'm sure I'm not the only one excited to get out there and start exploring.

