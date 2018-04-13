Cassidy Jarrell wins Andy Mill award at AVSC awards banquet Thursday

The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club held its annual end of season awards banquet on Thursday at the Inn at Aspen. Skier Cassidy Jarrell won the coveted Andy Mill award for the second straight season after a strong winter in the halfpipe, which included the overall Revolution Tour title and his first invite to Dew Tour in Breckenridge. The following are the remainder of the awards handed out on Thursday.

AVSC award winners 2017-18

Community Partner:

Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System

Bob Beattie Award:

Stafford Grey

Tage Pedersen Commitment Award:

Corbin Carpenter/Lola Villafranco (Nordic); Tabatha Galicia/Gus Sigel (snowboard); Hunter Maytin/Jackson Ferraro (freestyle); Jack Hamm/Alex Engelmann/Devin Toribio (alpine)

Robert Oden Teamwork Award:

Edwin Ryerson/Elizabeth Barsness (Nordic); Oliver Pullis/Malem McDaniel (snowboard); Montana Flynn/Hanna Faulhaber (freestyle); Zala Smalls/Devon Garber (alpine)

Dick Butera Integrity Award:

Eske Roennau/Colt Whitley (Nordic); Roan Smith/Shayne Sandblom (snowboard); Jaelyn Spraker/Aaron Lee (freestyle); Cate Simpson/Arie Van Vuuren (alpine)

Gale Spence Excellence in Coaching:

Sari Anderson (Nordic), Wylie Adams (snowboard), Amy Mishkin/Emma Whitelande (freestyle), Jonas Nyberg (alpine)

Ruth Whyte Outstanding Volunteer:

Craig Wheeless (Nordic), BJ Trouskie (snowboard), Matt Lamm (freestyle), Julia Carranza (alpine), Dave Sturt (adaptive)

Stirling Cooper Award:

Taiga Moore (Nordic), Robert Pettit (snowboard), Orion Cherney (freestyle), Ben Throm (alpine)

Willoughby Award:

Chelsea Moore (Nordic)

Pursuit of Excellence:

Kate Oldham (Nordic), Jake Canter (snowboard), Cassidy Jarrell (freestyle), Ally Cornelius/Isabella Wright (alpine)

Andy Mill Award:

Cassidy Jarrell (freestyle)

Most Improved Award:

Riley Puckett/Heath Colon/Jack Bowers (alpine), Juniper Anderson, Everett Olson (Nordic)