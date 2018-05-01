Carbondale’s Trae Moxley links up with Arizona Cardinals

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Carbondale's very own Trae Moxley earned a rookie mini camp invitation to the Arizona Cardinals, the Colorado State Rams' athletic department announced Saturday night.

Moxley, who was a standout tight end for the Roaring Fork Rams in high school, was named honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2017 as an offensive tackle for one of the top offenses in the conference. He helped lead an offensive line that ranked fifth in the FBS in sacks allowed per game, and blocked for an offense that ranked 11th in the country and first in the Mountain West with 492.5 yards per game.

Overall, he appeared in 48 games in his collegiate career, making 18 starts.

Moxley joins a franchise that was one win away from a Super Bowl appearance three years ago. The Cardinals drafted UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, and added Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk, Michigan center Mason Cole, and Cincinnati offensive tackle Kory Robinson, among others, during the three-day draft in Dallas.

Moxley will report to the team's mandatory rookie minicamp in early May. The camp is scheduled to run from May 11 through 13 in Glendale, Az.