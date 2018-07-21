Briefs: Trashmasters winners, Vail rugby takes Ski Town tourney title

Winners crowned in 26th annual Trashmasters golf tournament in Snowmass

The 26th annual Trashmasters charity golf tournament was held Friday at The Snowmass Club. Dubbed "The World's Most Unique Golf Tournament," it benefits students of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Harrison Crown took home the 2018 championship trophy, Wit Solberg won the men's division, Patti King the women's division and Richard Finkelstein the senior's division. Keri Luce earned "Most Stupendous Trash" by scoring a Super Stiffie, Greenie, net Genie, plus four bonus points for a total of 17 points.

VAIL RUGBY WINS SKI TOWN TOURNEY TITLE 36-12 OVER STEAMBOAT

The Vail Rugby Club continued its dominating summer season by beating Steamboat Springs 36-12 in the championship match of the annual Ski Town Rugby Tournament on Saturday at Wager Park in Aspen. The tournament is hosted by a different club each summer, rotating through every five or six years. Vail also won the Cowpie Classic rugby tournament earlier this summer in Steamboat. Aspen will hosts its 51st annual Ruggerfest rugby tournament in September.

NEW CASTLE’S JONES, GLENWOOD’S BARTH AND HARDEN FINISH IN TOP THREE OF INAUGURAL SUNLIGHT HALF MARATHON

For the first time in its history, Sunlight Mountain Resort held a 13.1 mile half marathon Saturday morning, featuring both double- and single-track trail ascendants.

The half marathon climbed Sunlight's 9,875-foot summit, overlooking Mount Sopris. Starting at Sunlight's base area, the race featured a European start with racers climbing about 500 vertical feet and then looping back through the base area, before descending into the Babbish Gulch backcountry trail system. More than 30 runners competed in the inaugural half marathon at Sunlight, with runners coming in from all over the country.

New Castle's Ben Jones won the half marathon with a time of 1:47.25, outrunning a pair of Glenwood Springs High School cross country runners in Henry Barth (second, 1:54.54) and Gavin Harden (third, 1:56.45). Brian Passenti of Glenwood Springs (fourth, 2:03.03) and Nick Corbin of Fort Defiance, Virginia (fifth, 2:08.13) rounded out the top-five finishers at the Sunlight Half Marathon.

