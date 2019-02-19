Briefs Feb. 19: AHS hockey loses to Kent, Delta too much in basketball

Aspen High hockey falls to Kent Denver in first round of playoffs

The Aspen High School hockey season came to an end Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Kent Denver at Joy Burns Arena on the University of Denver Campus. The Sun Devils (13-6-1), seeded No. 16 in the state tournament, will move onto the second round and face No. 1 seed and defending state champion Regis Jesuit on Friday.

Aspen, which was the tournament's No. 17 seed, finishes the season 6-8-4 overall. It was the lowest win total for the Skiers since going 5-12-2 in 2013-14. AHS won 14 games a season ago.

Aspen High boys basketball can't keep up with Delta in district quarterfinals

The Aspen High School boys basketball team couldn't keep up with No. 1 seed Delta on Tuesday, falling 72-23 in the quarterfinals of the district tournament. The host Panthers pulled away late in the first half to lead 37-14 at the break and cruised from there.

Aspen, the tournament's No. 8 seed, was led by six points each from Ben Appleby and Keegan Smiddy. The Panthers received 18 points from Kyle Mock, including 10 in the first quarter, and another 11 from Joe Bules.

Delta (16-4 overall) will face Coal Ridge in the district semifinals on Friday in Grand Junction. Gunnison and Roaring Fork will be the other semifinal.

Aspen finishes the season 7-14 overall, a three-win improvement over last winter.

Basalt High girls basketball season ends in Delta loss

The Basalt High School girls basketball team closed out its season Tuesday with a 74-37 loss at top-seeded Delta in the district quarterfinals. The Longhorns, seeded No. 8, trailed 43-11 at halftime before playing a more competitive second half. BHS had a team-high 14 points from Gracie Reardon, with nine coming from Taylor Glen.

Delta, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, had three players finish in double figures, led by the 17 of Sara Geddes. The Panthers, now 19-1 overall and winners of 15 straight, will play No. 4 seed Grand Valley on Friday in Grand Junction. No. 3 Cedaredge and No. 2 Moffat County will be the other semifinal.

Basalt finishes the season 6-15 overall, its best record since going 7-14 in 2009-10. It was the first season for the Longhorns under coach Amy Contini.

acolbert@aspentimes.com