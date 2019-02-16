Briefs Feb. 16: Jarrell 10th in Calgary World Cup, Faulhaber third in Aspen

Aspen's Jarrell finishes 10th in Calgary ski halfpipe World Cup

Aspen's Cassidy Jarrell finished last among 10 competitors in Saturday's finals in a men's ski halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary. The field began with 30 competitors on Thursday, with Jarrell taking 10th in qualifying to become the last person to sneak into finals.

The finals were stacked with elite talent. Nevada's David Wise, the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist, took the win with a score of 90 on his first run. New Zealand's Nico Porteous, the reigning Olympic and X Games Aspen bronze medalist, was second with 87.75 and Canada's Noah Bowman third with 85.50.

Jarrell's best run was a 56.25, scored on his third and final attempt. Winter Park's Birk Irving was ninth.

Not competing was Aspen's Alex Ferreira, who won X Games Aspen gold last month. He's currently in Japan working on some film projects after taking eighth in the world championships earlier this month.

In the women's ski pipe contest in Calgary, it was reigning Olympic and X Games gold medalist Cassie Sharpe who took the win with a 91.50. Fellow Canadian Rachael Karker was second and China's Kexin Zhang third. The competition lacked a pair of big names in Maddie Bowman and Kelly Sildaru.

AVSC's Faulhaber third in Aspen Snowmass Freeskiing Open

Basalt High School freshman Hanna Faulhaber, an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club athlete, had one of her best career finishes Saturday when she took third in the women's ski halfpipe contest at the 15th annual Aspen Snowmass Freeskiing Open, held at Buttermilk Ski Area.

A Nor-Am event, Faulhaber scored 81.75. Great Britain's Zoe Atkin won with 93 and Utah's Jeanee Crane-Mauzy was second with 89.25. Faulhaber, only 14 and competing in FIS events for the first time this winter, won her first Rev Tour contest earlier in the week.

In the men's halfpipe contest, Sam Schuiling took the win with a score of 88.75. In second was Adam Fiselier with 82 and in third Jon Sallinen with 81.

