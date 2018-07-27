Briefs: Aspen’s Pevny wins golf title in Florida, AJH joins new league

Aspen's Pevny wins age division at Optimist International Junior Golf Championships

Aspen's Nicholas Pevny recently won the boys' 12-13 age division of the 2018 Optimist International Junior Golf Championships, a 54-hole tournament that wrapped up July 22 at the PGA National Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Pevny shot a 1-over-par 217 over the three rounds to win by two strokes. He shot even par 72 in the first and third rounds, with a 1-over 73 coming in the second round.

More than 100 golfers competed in the age division.

Aspen Junior Hockey joins newly created league with Western Slope teams

Aspen Junior Hockey recently announced it will be one of five youth associations to begin play next season in the newly created Western Colorado Hockey League (WCHL), saying goodbye to the Continental Divide Youth Hockey League. The five-team league will include Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Summit and Vail.

The WCHL teams will play a 16-20 game league schedule, with a total of 20-24 regular season games. The league will operate three age classes, including 10U squirt, 12U peewee and 14U bantam. There are plans to establish 18U and 16U midget divisions for the 2019-20 fall season.

Aspen Junior Hockey executive director Shaun Hathaway will serve as vice president of the new league during its inaugural season.

Sun Dog Athletics brings back "Cycling Saturdays" biking clinics

Erik Skarvan at Sun Dog Athletics, a local guiding service in Aspen, has brought back his "Cycling Saturdays" biking clinics. Limited to five riders, the $50 sessions (excluding a bike) are for advanced beginners and intermediate riders for both mountain biking and road cycling.

The next scheduled clinic is a July 28 mountain bike session. Remaining clinics this summer are Aug. 4 (road bike), Aug. 18 (mountain bike), Aug. 25 (road bike) and Sept. 1 (mountain bike).

The clinics run Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To make a reservation, reach Sun Dog Athletics at 970-925-1069 or sundog@sopris.net.

Another hole-in-one at Ranch at Roaring Fork

The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course recorded another hole-in-one this week. Lane LaCrone hit an ace Thursday on hole No. 7 from 89 yards out with a 56-degree wedge. The shot was witnessed by J.J. Carr.

acolbert@aspentimes.com