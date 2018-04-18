April 18: AHS girls lacrosse beats Battle Mountain; golf season is here

AHS girls lacrosse pulls season sweep of Huskies

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team improved to 7-3 on the season with an 11-5 win at Battle Mountain on Wednesday. The victory gave the Skiers the season sweep over the Huskies after also beating them 11-2 on March 14 in Aspen.

Next up for AHS is a game next Wednesday at home against Eagle Valley. Aspen had been scheduled to host Evergreen on Saturday, but with an expected winter storm to hit the region, the game was canceled.

Roaring Fork girls soccer takes care of CRMS on Wednesday in Carbondale

Taking on Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Wednesday in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork High School girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win over the Oysters.

Freshman Letey Crownhart, freshman Izzy Knaus and sophomore Emily Broadhurst poured in two goals each, pacing a high-powered Rams' attack.

Crownhart scored the first two goals of the game for the Rams, as Broadhurst dished out assists on each goal. Knaus then scored her first goal of the game, as Broadhurst recorded her third assist on the day.

Lux Andrade scored the fourth goal of the game for the Rams, as freshman Sydney Schramer assisted on the goal.

Sitting at 5-1-2 (2-0-2) on the season, the Rams will take on Moffat County Thursday afternoon in Carbondale before playing at Basalt on Saturday in a non-league game.

Golf courses opening up across the Roaring Fork Valley

Among the golf courses to have opened for play so far this spring is The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course. Located just off Highway 82 near Carbondale, the nine-hole, par-3 course has no tee times and green fees for adults are only $18 before prices rise beginning May 1.

The Aspen Golf Club opened last week with $29 green fees for walkers. Prices go to $59 (with a cart) beginning May 1 and will continue to climb through the peak season.

Jesse Hunt brought back to serve as US Alpine director

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — U.S. Ski and Snowboard has brought back Jesse Hunt to serve as the Alpine director.

Hunt takes over for Patrick Riml, who left last month. Hunt held the same role with the organization before leaving in 2009.

When Hunt was in charge during his first go-around, the Alpine team captured 12 Olympic medals and 18 medals at world championships.

Luke Bodensteiner, the chief of sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, said Hunt rejoins at a "pivotal time," and that he is "the right person to lead our team right now, as we continue to maximize the capability of our elite team."

At the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, Mikaela Shiffrin earned a gold and silver, while Lindsey Vonn captured a bronze. The men's side didn't earn a medal.

