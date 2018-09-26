Briefs: AHS tennis wins on senior day

Aspen boys tennis beats Fruita on senior day

The Aspen High School boys tennis team beat Fruita 6-1 on Wednesday in what was senior day for the Skiers on the Aspen Tennis Club courts. AHS is set to wrap up regular-season play Saturday with an 11 a.m. matchup with Basalt at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. Regionals are next week.

Basalt softball loses to Meeker

The Basalt High School softball team lost 16-0 in four innings at Meeker on Wednesday. It's the fourth-straight loss for Basalt, which fell to 9-6-1 overall. The Longhorns are scheduled to host Eagle Valley on Saturday.

Aspen and Basalt boys soccer moved up to 6 p.m. Saturday

The Aspen High School boys soccer team is now scheduled to host Basalt at 6 p.m. on Saturday under the lights on the AHS turf. The junior varsity game will start at 4 p.m. The teams played once this season already, Aspen winning 2-1 on Sept. 6 in Basalt.

