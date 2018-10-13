Breck’s Dew Tour to feature modified superpipe with ‘freestyle elements’

Just about two months away from the start of the 11th annual Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Dew Tour representatives recently said this year's superpipe event will be "strategically modified."

"Offering a variety of freestyle elements built above and below the actual pipe," wrote Dew Tour spokeswoman Melissa Gulloti in an email, "creating a longer (by approximately 150 feet), more technical superpipe event for the athletes."

Gulloti added that the superpipe will be different from last year's, in part, due to the fact that the 2017 Dew Tour event had to adhere to United States Ski & Snowboard Association regulations, as last year's event also served as an official qualifier for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Also new this year at the Dew Tour will be the G.W.R. (Girls Who Ride) Girls Amateur Ski and Snowboard competition as part of the Dew Tour's "Streetstyle" course in downtown Breckenridge.

Thursday, Dec. 13

This year's Dew Tour — which is free and open to the public — will start on Thursday, Dec. 13 at Breckenridge's Peak 8 with women's ski slopestyle finals, men's and women's snowboard adaptive finals and the ski team challenge.

Thursday's Dew Tour slate will then conclude with the 19th annual POWDER Awards, held at the Riverwalk Center.

Friday, Dec. 14

Then on Friday, Dec. 14, Dew Tour will continue with the women's ski modified superpipe finals, the women's snowboard slopestyle finals and the snowboard team challenge. Both the ski and snowboard team challenges feature the industry's top brands, legendary captains and a team of athletes competing in jib, jumps and modified superpipe. Combined athlete scores across these disciplines determine a team winner.

Come Friday, Dew Tour's signature "Streetstyle" event will return to downtown Breckenridge. The one-of-a-kind evening competition and celebration features a ski and snowboard rail jam session and serves as a transition into Transworld Snowboarding's 20th annual Riders Poll Awards.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Saturday's slate will include men's snowboard modified superpipe finals and men's ski slopestyle finals.

There will also be a concert at the Riverwalk Center on Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 16

The final day of competition will conclude with the men's ski and women's snowboard modified superpipe finals, along with the men's snowboard slopestyle finals — which should feature elite, local Summit County riders Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Kyle Mack.

Throughout all four days of Dew Tour, Breckenridge's Peak 8 base area will host the "Dew Tour Experience," which will include a myriad of activities, such as athlete autograph signings and free giveaways featuring Mountain Dew and other Dew Tour partners.

In downtown Breckenridge, the Dew Tour Festival will take place on Friday through Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Blue River Plaza and Riverwalk Lawn. The festival will feature aprés festivities, partner exhibits and live music.

aolivero@summitdaily.com