Maley, Williams lead Basalt track and field Saturday in Grand Junction

The Basalt High School track and field team competed Saturday at the Central Warrior Invitational, a relatively small competition hosted by Grand Junction Central.

Megan Maley was among the standouts for the Longhorns, winning the girls 400-meter dash and taking second in the 800-meter run. Teammate Sierra Bower won the 800 and took third in the mile.

Kaylin Williams was third in the girls high jump, Katie Bohannan fourth in the girls long jump and Emily Hendershot sixth in the girls shot put and fourth in discus.

Noah Williams led the Basalt boys by taking second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash. Rulbe Alvarado and Ben Williams finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 400-meter dash, while Williams also took fifth in the boys high jump.

The meet was the final one for Basalt ahead of this week's spring break. The Longhorns are next scheduled to compete April 3.​

