Basketball: Aspen girls get rare win, Basalt boys can’t hang with Eaton
November 30, 2018
Aspen High girls basketball beats Mancos for rare win
The Aspen High School girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday, Nov. 30, by beating Mancos, 38-17, in the consolation bracket of a tournament hosted by Meeker. The Skiers had lost 53-24 to Soroco in the opening round on Thursday.
Aspen went 1-19 in each of the past four seasons, so getting that first win was a big step for first-year coaches James and Lindsey Aldridge. Class 2A Mancos is coming off a 3-16 season.
The Skiers will play once more in Meeker when they take on Longmont Christian Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game. The Warriors are 1-1 after losing by a point to Rangely on Thursday and beating Lotus School for Excellence on Friday, 61-29.
Basalt High boys basketball gets handled by Eaton
The Basalt High School boys basketball team dropped to 0-2 after a 79-27 loss to Eaton on Friday. The game was played at Platte Valley High School.
"It was one of those nights where our youth and numbers really hurt us," BHS coach C.P. Martinez wrote via text. "We were two steps late everywhere because we were physically drained from our game last night."
The Longhorns had lost to host Platte Valley on Thursday, 67-44. BHS will close out the three-game series in Kersey with a game Saturday against University (1-1).
The Basalt High School girls basketball team played host Eaton late Friday night, losing 56-21. The Longhorns had lost 54-27 to Platte Valley in their opener Thursday. The BHS girls will also play University Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
