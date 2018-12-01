Basketball: Aspen girls fall Saturday in Meeker, BHS boys and girls also lose
December 1, 2018
Aspen girls basketball ends Meeker tournament with loss
The Aspen High School girls basketball team concluded its stay in Meeker with a 37-25 loss to Longmont Christian on Saturday. AHS trailed 17-11 at halftime.
The Skiers (1-2) finished the eight-team tournament in sixth place. Their lone win came Friday when they beat Mancos. Aspen is off until hosting Hotchkiss on Saturday.
The Aspen boys basketball team will get its season going Tuesday at home against Rifle.
Basalt boys, girls basketball lose to University on Saturday
The Basalt High School girls basketball team fell to 0-3 after a 57-27 loss to University in the final game of a tournament hosted by Eaton High School. The Longhorns struggled in the first half and trailed 36-8 at halftime, but played competitively after the break. BHS lost to Eaton on Friday, 59-21, and Platte Valley on Thursday, 54-27.
BHS will travel to a tournament hosted by Fruita Monument next weekend.
The Basalt High School boys basketball team also fell to 0-3 on the season after a 76-41 loss to University on Saturday, a game hosted by Platte Valley. The Longhorns trailed 35-19 at halftime before outscoring their opponent in the third quarter. However, University outscored BHS 27-7 in the fourth to pull away.
Basalt next plays at a tournament hosted by Weld Central High School beginning Thursday.
