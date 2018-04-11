Basalt’s Williams, Bower win races at Eagle Valley invite

The Basalt High School track and field team competed Saturday at the Eagle Valley Invitational, with two runners bringing in wins. BHS senior Noah Williams won the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.48 seconds, while also taking second in the 200-meter dash in 23.80 seconds. Glenwood Springs' Gavin Olson won the 200 in 22.75 seconds.

Basalt freshman Sierra Bower won the girls 3,200-meter run in 13 minutes, 9.98 seconds. She finished nearly 11 seconds ahead of Rifle's Karisa Coombs. Basalt's Megan Maley was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.80, about two seconds behind Steamboat's Maggi Condon.

Aspen High School freshman Kendall Clark was among the leaders for the Skiers, taking fourth in the girls mile in 5:53.36, while Bower was fifth and Basalt's Carly Robinson eighth. Clark also was sixth in the 800-meter run, while Aspen's Zuleika Hanson was seventh in the girls 200-meter dash.

Basalt was second in the girls 3,200-meter relay, and senior Kaylin Williams snuck out a 10th-place finish in the girls 100-meter hurdles.

In the girls field events, Basalt's Emily Hendershot was third in the discus with a throw of 91 feet, 5 inches. Aspen's Paige Quist was seventh in the discus. Kaylin Williams was fifth in the high jump, while teammate Morgan Ash was seventh. Basalt's Katie Bohannan was sixth in both the girls long jump and triple jump.

Among the boys other notable results, Basalt's Rulbe Alvarado was third in the 400-mter run in 54.51 seconds and Basalt's Justin Henderson fourth in the high jump (5-11).

The Basalt boys were fifth in the 3,200-meter relay and seventh in the 400-meter relay.

Other top 10s for Basalt included Kyle Hofferbert (eighth) and Brady Lemke (ninth) in the triple jump, Leighton Albright ninth in the 3,200-meter run and Ben Williams ninth in the 110-meter hurdles.

