Basalt senior Noah Williams wins 200-meter dash at WSL meet in Junction

Basalt High School's Noah Williams provided the main highlight for the Longhorns at the 2018 Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet last weekend at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. The BHS senior won the 3A boys 200-meter dash in 23.61 seconds to claim the league title. He also finished third in the 100-meter dash in 11.48 seconds.

With only one final meet remaining — a trip to Grand Valley on Saturday — before the state meet in Lakewood, most athletes have a good feeling on whether or not they'll get to compete in the season finale, which takes place May 17-19 at Jefferson County Stadium.

According to MaxPreps, Williams is currently ranked No. 10 in 3A in the 100 meter, while he is No. 18 in the 200, the cutoff line for making state. He was a state qualifier as a junior, his first year at Basalt.

The Longhorns had numerous other top-three finishes at the WSL meet. Freshman Sierra Bower was second and senior Carly Robinson third in the girls 3,200-meter run, falling to only Rifle's Sarah Wagler. Bower is currently No. 17 and Robinson No. 19 in 3A in the season-long standings. Bower also was sixth and Robinson ninth in the mile in Grand Junction.

"These athletes came to league prepared for success," BHS coach Allyson Decatur wrote in an email. "This year we have been talking with the team about integrity and character, as athletes and in life's journey. There were many times on Saturday where we, as coaches, witnessed the true character of our athletes come through. They pushed through obstacles and unforeseen circumstances with such grace and maturity."

BHS senior Kaylin Williams was second in the 3A girls high jump, while senior teammate Morgan Ash was fourth. Both have some work to do to sneak into the state field. In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Ash was third and Williams sixth. Ash is currently ranked No. 23 in the state in the event.

Basalt had a second-place finish in the girls 3,200-meter relay, losing by less than a second to Steamboat Springs. The BHS boys were fourth in the same event.

In the 400-meter relay, both the Basalt boys and girls took third.

Paige Quist was among the standouts for Aspen High School. She was second in the girls discus and fourth in shot put. Quist sits just outside the top 18 in terms of state qualifying in both events.

Aspen's Kendall Clark also had a good showing at the WSL meet, taking fourth in the girls 800-meter run. Basalt's Megan Maley was fifth. Both will need to shave a few more seconds off their times to make state, but are within striking distance.

Aspen's 800-meter sprint medley girls finished fourth in Grand Junction.

Also of note, Basalt's Ben Williams was fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles and Justin Henderson fourth in the boys high jump.

Teams are expected to know their state qualifiers by early next week.

