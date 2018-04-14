Basalt’s Hendershot breaks own school record in discus on Saturday

Basalt High School's Emily Hendershot broke her own school record in the discus on Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational. The senior had a throw of 107 feet, 8 inches, more than 10 feet better than her previous mark from last season, to finish fourth at the meet.

Grand Junction's Mackenzie Younker won with a toss of 115-07, while Aspen High School sophomore Paige Quist was 13th with a throw of 91-08. Quist also took fifth in the shot put, while Hendershot was eighth.

Other highlights for the girls included AHS freshman Kendall Clark taking second in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 29.55 seconds. Clark also finished fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.65.

In the distance races, Basalt freshman Sierra Bower continued her strong season by taking second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:13.73, more than 30 seconds better than her seed time. Senior teammate Carly Robinson was fourth in 12:46.26.

In the mile, Robinson finished sixth and Bower seventh. Robinson's time of 5:48.32 was about seven seconds better than her seed time. Basalt's 800-meter medley relay team was third in 1:57.70, while Aspen's was eighth.

In the rest of the girls' field events, BHS senior Kaylin Williams was fifth in the high jump (4-07), BHS freshman Katie Bohannan tied for sixth and BHS senior Morgan Ash tied for eighth.

On the boys' side, Basalt senior Noah Williams was third in the 100-meter dash in 11.68 seconds. Glenwood's Gavin Olson won in 11.52.

Aspen senior Dillon Leasure was ninth in the triple jump (38-00) and Basalt senior Kyle Hofferbert 12th (37-06). Hofferbert also finished sixth in the long jump (20-04.5), while Leasure was 20th. BHS junior Nathan Rivera was ninth in pole vault.

Basalt's 3,200-meter boys' relay team was eighth.

