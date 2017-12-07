Basalt wrestling falls via tiebreaker to Grand Valley, Coal Ridge in home duals

The Basalt High School wrestling team hosted Grand Valley and Coal Ridge on Thursday in its first home duals of the season, losing both. The Longhorns actually tied each opponent (39-39 with Grand Valley, 42-42 with Coal Ridge) but officially earned the losses based off the tie-breaking criteria.

Against Grand Valley, Basalt earned three wins, not including forfeits. Zach Pagan won over Josiah Archuleta at 132 pounds (SV-1 4-2); Jobey Esparza won over Cristain Barragan at 145 pounds (fall 1:25); and Julius Esparza won over Asa Grice at 160 pounds (fall 4:18).

Basalt earned four non-forfeit wins against Coal Ridge. Ruben Samuelson beat Lane Plummer at 126 pounds (fall 1:50); Pagan beat Joshua Lovelace at 132 pounds (fall 0:45); Jobey Esparza beat Dominique Centeno at 145 pounds (fall 4:59); and William Rivera beat Kevin Jaurez at 220 pounds (fall 0:51).

Oswaldo Morales, Basalt’s returning senior state qualifier at heavyweight, did not have an opponent in either dual, earning forfeit wins each time.

Basalt’s season will continue with competitions in Cedaredge and Delta on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

acolbert@aspentimes.com