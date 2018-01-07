Basalt High wrestling competes Saturday at Eagle Valley, takes 15th

The Basalt High School wrestling team competed Saturday in the Eagle Valley Invitational, taking 15th out of 22 competing teams. Cedaredge won the tournament with 180 points, followed by Buena Vista (150.5), Eagle Valley (124), Delta (105.5), Palisade (102) and Rifle (66).

Basalt senior William Rivera scored 18 of the team's 24 points. He finished third in the 220-pound weight class, going 3-1 in contested matches. Basalt's other six points came from Zach Pagan at 126 pounds, going 3-2 in matches.

Also Saturday, Basalt's Sachari Cuji-Caruso competed in the inaugural Bennett Women's Invitational, taking third. She went 2-1.

