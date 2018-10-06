Basalt volleyball falls in five to visiting Moffat County; BHS boys soccer wins

It's been a bumpy road this season for both teams, but as the Moffat County High School and Basalt volleyball squads squared off Saturday afternoon, 3A Western Slope League rankings had to have been on their minds. A win for the Longhorns would have meant their first victory within conference play and sharing ninth-place honors.

Unfortunately for them, the Bulldogs have proved more than once this fall that ties aren't exactly their thing. MCHS defeated host Basalt in five sets for the second time this season, the third overall time the Dogs have come out on top to conclude the day with a 3-2 win.

It looked like the Bulldogs had everything going for them at the start. In spite of deep digs by Basalt to keep play going, a five-point run by Moffat County closed the opening set, 25-17.

Still, the visiting side found themselves taken aback in the second round as Longhorns sent back everything they could, the two teams each adding one point at a time until they were tied at 12. From there, Basalt's homecoming heart kicked into overdrive, forcing Moffat mistakes and making few of their own for an eight-point streak. Despite two kills by Jenna Timmer and an ace by Tiffany Hildebrandt, the Longhorns couldn't be caught, winning 25-17.

The scoring repeated in the third — tied at 12 until Basalt slipped four past them and shortly after gained a five-point streak for the 25-16 Longhorn win.

Whether it was MCHS's determination or an abundance of Basalt fouls at the net — or a little of each — energy turned around in the fourth set, so much so that the Bulldogs stood at 23-9 to bring the match tally to 2-2. The Longhorns responded with seven more points as Moffat also incurred too many foul calls, but Timmer casually tipped one over the net for the 24th point, then went straight to the service line and picked up an ace to send the game to a fifth set.

Recommended Stories For You

Feeling back in control, the Bulldogs led the full round, and despite a decisive kill by Mia Olson that concluded a five-point run by Basalt to get them into double digits, Moffat County stayed cool to finish it, 15-10.

Basalt fell to 3-10 with the loss, remaining winless in the WSL, while MCHS is now 5-10 and 2-6.

The Longhorns host Delta on Monday night, while the Bulldogs return home to play Grand Junction Central on Tuesday.

Basalt soccer beats Grand Valley at home

The Basalt High School boys soccer team defended its home field on Saturday, beating visiting Grand Valley, 5-1. Bear Matthews recorded a hat trick for the Longhorns.

It was a strong bounce back game after the Longhorns lost 4-1 to Crested Butte only two days earlier. Basalt improved to 5-7 overall and 3-1 in league play. BHS has won four of its last six games. Next up, the Longhorns are scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Tuesday. The 10-0-1 Rams beat Aspen on Friday night in Carbondale, 7-0. The Skiers are now 4-6 overall and 2-3 in league play.