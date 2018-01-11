Prep briefs from Thursday, Jan. 11: Basalt High basketball pulls sweep of Aspen

Basalt High basketball pulls Thursday sweep of Aspen

The Basalt High School basketball teams pulled a Thursday sweep of their upvalley rivals in their first meetings of the season.

The BHS boys beat Aspen High School 70-36 behind a 28-point performance from Justin Henderson. The win improved Basalt's record to 2-7 overall and snapped a six-game skid. The AHS boys fell to 1-7 with seven straight losses.

The BHS girls beat Aspen 47-35 to improve to 3-7 overall. AHS dropped to 1-7.

Both Aspen and Basalt are scheduled to host home games on Saturday. The teams will meet again on Feb. 16.

Basalt High wrestling wins big over Huskies

The Basalt High School wrestling team hosted Battle Mountain in a dual on Thursday and cruised by the Huskies for a 54-9 win.

BHS won four of the five contested matches, with wins coming from Eithan Tomaskovic, Ryan Borchelt, Thomas Wirth and Ernesto Lopez.

Aspen High School ski team is ready to hit the slopes

The Aspen High School alpine ski team will open its season Friday at Aspen Highlands. The Skiers are one of eight teams competing. Races begin around 9:30 a.m. with second runs starting just past noon. AHS had it's season opener at Ski Cooper canceled last week because of a lack of snow. This is Aspen's only home contest of the season.

The AHS Nordic team is scheduled to open its season on Saturday.

