Basalt girls soccer settles for draw with Coal Ridge; Aspen beats CRMS, 8-1

The Basalt High School girls soccer team showed some moxie getting the late goal in Tuesday's 4-4 draw against visiting Coal Ridge. But it also showed its youth in needing the goal in the first place.

"We went up 3-0 and we relaxed and we got comfortable," BHS coach Andrew Huntsman said. "Coal Ridge showed a lot of character and fought back. I was proud of my girls for coming back and equalizing it when we needed to."

The Longhorns were dominant early against the Titans, quickly building a 3-0 lead midway through the first half. But from there they settled in and allowed the visitors to take the momentum, Coal Ridge getting one back to make it 3-1 at halftime.

Then, after three more Coal Ridge goals in the second half, Basalt was suddenly down 4-3 and needed the late equalizer to force overtime.

"We struggled. They played great through balls," Huntsman said. "We couldn't adapt defensively to that. That was our downfall. But I was proud of the way my girls played. I thought they played good soccer, controlled it, created good opportunities, and scored some pretty good goals."

Emma Day led Basalt with two goals, while Delaney Card and Taylor Glen had one each.

Aspen girls take care of CRMS with Basalt next on Thursday

The Aspen High School girls soccer team hosted Carbondale's Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday, winning 8-1. The Skiers led 7-1 at halftime.

The win was important as the Skiers try to forget about Friday's 3-2 overtime loss at Coal Ridge that snapped their four-game win streak. The Titans had been 0-4-1 overall before upsetting the red-hot Skiers and then playing to a draw with Basalt on Tuesday.

"For us to get beat by them the way we did, hopefully it will give us enough motivation to kick these girls into gear," Aspen coach John Gillies said of the Coal Ridge loss. "Coal Ridge is always a difficult place to go and play."

Tuesday's win over CRMS improved Aspen to 5-2 overall. Next is the first of two games against Basalt this season, although Thursday's 4 p.m. matchup in Basalt will be a non-league game.

Not that it matters to the teams.

"It will be good," Huntsman said. "They are having a good season and they are a strong team. It should be fun."

Basalt is 4-1-1 overall after Tuesday's draw. Both BHS and Aspen had top-12 RPIs when the initial rankings were unveiled April 3.

The teams only played once in 2017, a 5-2 win for Aspen on the snowy BHS field. After Thursday, the teams will meet again on April 26 in Aspen for what looks to be a crucial league game.

"Hopefully we can use this as a stepping stone and a practice," Gillies said of Tuesday's win over CRMS. "It's a good confidence builder coming up to Basalt."

