Basalt freshman Sierra Bower wins the mile at Grand Valley track meet

The Basalt High School track and field team competed Tuesday at the Cardinal Open, hosted by Grand Valley High School. It was Basalt's first meet since spring break.

The meet was highlighted by a standout performance from BHS freshman Sierra Bower, who won the girls 1,600-meter race with a time of 5 minutes, 42.18 seconds. Basalt sophomore Lily Gillis was eighth in the same race.

"This meet was unique for us as it was our maiden voyage attending the Cardinal Open," Basalt coach Allyson Decatur said. "So we thought we might try some new things, like adding a sprint medley and other new relay combinations, pulling some middle distance athletes into sprints, and they worked out quite well for us."

The Basalt girls finished the meet fifth as a team with 64 points. Cedaredge took home the team title with 117 points, while Delta was second, Grand Valley third and Paonia fourth.

Other notable finishes for the BHS girls included a second-place finish from the 800-meter sprint medley team in 1:58.74 and senior Morgan Ash's second-place finish in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches). BHS senior Kaylin Williams took third in the high jump, also reaching 4-09.

Senior Nicole Alvarado was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.31 seconds, while freshman Kaitlin Boothe was seventh. Junior Megan Maley was third in the 200-meter dash, an event she had never run in high school.

Boothe also finished fifth in the 400-meter dash, and Williams fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Other top-10 finishes for the Basalt girls included Bower in the 800-meter run (10th place), freshman Katie Bohannan ninth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump, and senior Emily Hendershot 10th in the shot put and sixth in the discus throw.

The Basalt boys finished ninth as a team with 41 points, while Delta (97 points) took the team win ahead of Cedaredge (81) and Hotchkiss (78).

Senior Noah Williams had another strong outing, taking third in the 100-meter dash (11.39 seconds) and second in the 200-meter dash (23.64 seconds). Sophomore Ben Williams was second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.20 seconds).

Other top-five finishes for the BHS boys included the 400-meter relay team (fourth, 47.39 seconds), and a tie for fifth between Basalt teammates Justin Henderson and Ben Williams in the high jump (5-07).

Also of note, freshman Rulbe Alvarado was eighth in the 400-meter dash, freshman Rand Schenck eighth in the 300-meter hurdles, and sophomore Brady Lemke ninth in the triple jump, with senior Kyle Hofferbert coming in 10th.

The Longhorns are next scheduled to compete Saturday at Eagle Valley. Aspen, which hasn't competed since spring break, is scheduled to compete Saturday at Palisade.

