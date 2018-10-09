Preps Oct. 9: Basalt boys soccer stuns No. 3 Roaring Fork in overtime

Needing to find some late-season magic to make the postseason, the Basalt High School boys soccer team shook up the Class 3A Western Slope League Tuesday with a 3-2 double overtime stunner over rival Roaring Fork on the BHS field.

The Rams entered the contest ranked No. 3 in 3A after having allowed only three combined goals all season. Two of those goals came in a 2-2 tie against Grand Junction on Sept. 1. This was Roaring Fork's first loss.

"It's what we've been building for in a frustrating year, just knowing that on a good day, if we put it together, we can beat a really quality team," BHS coach Brent Hayes said. "It was a really fun game to coach and to watch between two teams that played really, really well. It was fun to be a part of."

The game was scoreless midway through the first half before a wild finish. Gaby Bonilla made it 1-0 BHS, only for the Rams to even it back up a few minutes later. Then, it was Bear Matthews who made it 2-1 Basalt, but again Roaring Fork answered to send the game to the break tied 2-2.

"Good, solid second half by both teams. Neither team could put it away," Hayes said. "They had actually been taking it to us that first overtime. We were definitely on the ropes."

Roaring Fork had a golden opportunity to win in the first overtime, but Basalt goalie Mateo Salazar stopped a Rams' penalty kick to keep his team alive. Early in the second overtime, it was Basalt's Junior Portillo who knocked in the game-winning goal.

"He just ripped it from just outside the 18 and put it in the upper right-hand corner, which set off a big celebration," Hayes said. "It's definitely one of the biggest wins for our program in quite a number of years."

Roaring Fork dropped to 10-1-1 overall and 4-1 in WSL play. Basalt improved to 6-7 overall and 4-1 in league play. Coal Ridge, 7-4-1 overall, is 3-1 in league play. The top two teams earn an automatic bid to the state tournament.

The Longhorns finish the season with a league game Thursday against Vail Mountain, their final home game, before traveling to Delta on Tuesday.

"Certainly this victory puts us in the hunt for a first or second place in league," Hayes said. "I do worry about a stumble after such a big game."

Aspen soccer takes down Middle Park in non-league play

Aspen soccer stepped out of league play on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Middle Park. The Skiers had goals from a trio of sophomores in Wesley Ferrell, Noah Forman and Max Brenninger.

AHS improved to 5-6 overall while holding at 2-3 in WSL play. They are scheduled to next play Thursday at Grand Junction.

Aspen High volleyball rolls by rival Basalt

The Aspen High School volleyball team beat host and rival Basalt on Tuesday, winning 3-0. The Skiers also beat the Longhorns 3-0 in their home opener on Sept. 13.

The loss drops Basalt to 3-12 overall. The Longhorns are slated to play Thursday against Roaring Fork.

Aspen improved to 12-5 overall with the win. The Skiers are scheduled to play Saturday at Gunnison.

ASPEN SOFTBALL FALLS TO RIFLE

The Aspen High School softball team lost 20-0 to Rifle on Tuesday. The Bears, now 16-6, scored 19 of their runs in the third inning.

The regional brackets came out Monday, with Aspen (1-15) not included in the 24-team field. Rifle will play Mesa Ridge in their Class 4A regional opener.

