Basalt boys, girls place second in final regular-season track meet Saturday

The regular season came to a close for local track teams, with both Aspen and Basalt high schools competing Saturday at the Grand Valley Invitational. The small meet was a last chance for athletes to qualify for this week's state meet in Lakewood.

With many top-five placers, Basalt's boys and girls teams each finished second in Grand Valley, while the AHS girls were seventh. Meeker won the girls team title and Plateau Valley the boys.

There were a handful of event winners from the Roaring Fork Valley. Basalt junior Megan Maley won the girls 400-meter dash in 1:03.52, while Aspen freshman Kendall Clark finished second in 1:04.48. Basalt freshman Sierra Bower won the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:58.39, while senior teammate Carly Robinson was second in 13:02.98. Continuing the 1-2 theme, BHS's Morgan Ash won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17 seconds, while senior teammate Kaylin Williams was second in 17.88 seconds.

The Basalt girls 1,600-meter relay team won its race in 4:16.88.

The highlight in the girls field events came in the high jump, won by Basalt freshman Katie Bohannan with a height of 4-10.5. Ash was second and Williams fourth.

Once again, Basalt senior Noah Williams stood out on the boys side, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.05 seconds. BHS junior Leighton Albright was second in the boys 1,600-meter run.

Recommended Stories For You

BHS sophomore Ben Williams won the boys 300-meter hurdles in 43.73 seconds, while the BHS boys 400-meter relay team took first in 45.97 seconds.

In the field events, Basalt senior Justin Henderson won the boys long jump (20-00) and senior teammate Kyle Hofferbert the triple jump (37-11).

Both teams should know their final list of state qualifiers in the next few days. The state track and field meet gets underway Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium and runs through Saturday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com