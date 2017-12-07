Basalt boys, girls basketball struggle after halftime in home losses to Delta

With the style of play first-year Basalt High School boys basketball coach C.P. Martinez is trying to implement, he expects the third quarter to be a strength. On Thursday against visiting Delta in the team's home opener, that wasn't the case.

"I don't know if that's our fitness, our composure — maybe a little bit of both. But our third quarter when we are looking at our stats across the board, that is a tough quarter for us," Martinez said. "That is something we are going to emphasize as coaches tomorrow getting ready for Saturday. The big part though is they battled back."

The Longhorns squandered a two-point halftime lead against the Panthers in an eventual 64-58 loss. Delta (2-0) opened the second half on a 16-0 run that proved to be the difference in the game.

Basalt trailed 11-6 midway through the first quarter before putting together a 15-0 run that bled into the second quarter. The BHS lead reached as much as 10 points on a couple of occasions in the quarter, but Delta rallied to tie the game at 29 before a basket by Basalt's Alex Seibert gave BHS a 31-29 halftime lead.

"That's what we want to do," Martinez said. "We want to play that type of game where it is fun to come out and watch."

Then it all went awry in the third quarter. Basalt didn't get a basket until Justin Henderson hit a 3-pointer with about two minutes to play in the quarter, and by then Delta's run had given it a 45-31 lead. However, back-to-back 3-pointers by Wylie Hawkins and Jake Reardon to close out the quarter cut Delta's advantage to only four points entering the final quarter.

Basalt got as close as 48-45, but could never close the final gap despite opportunities.

"They turned out, they got buckets, they got stops, and they clawed back into it," Martinez said. "If we continue to keep working and continue to do the things we want to, we'll fix some of those small errors. I think that down the stretch were just experience errors that we can fix."

Hawkins led the Longhorns with 22 points, while Henderson finished with 21. Logan Freed and Jasper Carmichael each had 16 for Delta.

Basalt girls basketball buckles in the second half in loss

The Basalt girls basketball team found out it's going to have to work on its endurance if it wants to be competitive after the halftime break.

The Longhorns hung tough with Delta (2-0) early, but a second-half spurt allowed the Panthers to pull away for a 62-25 win on Thursday.

"We were in it for the first half, and then really they were a lot more aggressive," Basalt coach Kat Fitzpatrick said. "They came out a little more prepared in terms of fitness, so they were able to play to transition game that we like to play. We got pretty tired in the second half. Just being so much more aggressive took us out of the game."

Basalt only trailed 23-15 at halftime and looked very much in the game. By the end of the third quarter, Delta's lead has blossomed to 45-19 and the game was no longer in doubt.

"We need all five players on the court to be on the same page, and when they start to get so tired they mentally check out," Fitzpatrick said. "It's early season — it's nerves. Being able to come out and be competitive from the very beginning is something we really need to work on. It was a similar start last season where we had a couple of wake-up calls and then started to play and practice more aggressive."

Cintia Miramontes led Basalt with eight points.

Next, the Basalt boys and girls — both teams are now 1-3 overall — will play at Vail Christian on Saturday.

