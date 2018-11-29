Basalt basketball teams fall short in openers; Aspen girls also lose
November 29, 2018
Basalt boys basketball loses to Platte Valley in season opener
The Basalt High School boys basketball team opened its season Thursday with a 67-44 loss at Platte Valley. The Longhorns led 12-9 but the Broncos ended the first quarter on a 10-0 run and led 40-24 at halftime.
According to BHS coach C.P. Martinez, the Longhorns "jumped all over them in the first quarter and were up then couldn't keep up with our numbers but we showed so much heart. It was exactly what I wanted to see."
Basalt (0-1) will next play Eaton on Friday in the tournament hosted by Platte Valley. BHS then plays University on Saturday.
Basalt girls basketball can't hang with Broncos in loss
The Basalt High School girls basketball team also opened its season Thursday with a loss, falling 54-26 to Platte Valley in a game hosted by Eaton High School. First-year BHS coach Amy Contini said the team trailed by only eight points at halftime but foul trouble cost them in the second half.
Basalt (0-1) will also play Eaton on Friday and University on Saturday.
Aspen girls basketball falls to Soroco in Meeker
The Aspen High School girls basketball team opened its season Thursday at a tournament in Meeker, losing 53-24 to Soroco, a perennial force in Class 2A. It was the first game for the Skiers under new coaches James and Lindsey Aldridge. The Skiers (0-1) will play again Friday afternoon in the consolation bracket.
