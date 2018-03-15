March 15 prep briefs: Basalt baseball ties with Moffat County as light fades

The Basalt High School baseball team tied 7-7 with visiting Moffat County on Thursday at Crawford Field in El Jebel.

The game was originally scheduled for seven innings but even 10 proved to not be enough. The game eventually ended in a tie as daylight ran out on the unlit field.

The Longhorns scored two runs in each the first and third inning to lead 4-0, but Moffat answered with a three-run fourth inning. Down 5-3 going to the sixth, the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs to tie the game and force the extra innings.

Moffat took a 7-5 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Basalt rallied for two of its own in the bottom half of the inning and that was all Mother Nature would allow.

The 10-inning tie makes Basalt 0-1-1 on the season after losing to Aspen on Tuesday in the opener. The Longhorns are next scheduled to host Steamboat Springs at 3 p.m. Friday.

Roaring Fork's Broadhurst throws no-no in easy win over visiting Meeker

Taking on Meeker Thursday at Ron Patch Field in Carbondale, Roaring Fork High School senior pitcher Andrew Broadhurst turned in a memorable performance for the Rams, pitching a perfect game in a 10-0 win over the Cowboys.

Broadhurst faced 15 batters in the five-inning game, striking out nine hitters to lead to the perfect game.

As Broadhurst shut down the Cowboys, the Rams lit it up offensively, led by Broadhurst's bat. The senior picked up two triples on the day and scored three runs, while sophomore Frankie Harrington recorded three singles and drove in two runs to help pace the Rams.

Roaring Fork (2-2) will have a week off before hosting Aspen on March 22 in Carbondale for a big Class 3A Western Slope League game.

Roaring Fork High girls soccer beats Delta 5-2 on Thursday in Carbondale

Hosting the Delta Panthers Thursday in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork High School girls soccer team picked up a big 5-2 win over the Panthers as Lucia Penzel and freshman Letey Crownhart scored two goals each for the Rams, while Angie Morales tallied the other goal on the day for Roaring Fork.

Penzel scored the first two goals of the game as sophomore Emily Broadhurst and Sandra Grijalva assisted on Penzel's goals, before Morales got on the board for the Rams with the third goal of the game. Grace Jardin assisted on Morales' goal before Crownhart scored the final two goals of the game off of assists from Izzy Knaus and Broadhurst.

Roaring Fork (2-0) will take on Vail Christian Saturday at 11 a.m.