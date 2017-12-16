AVSC product Chris Corning second in Dew Tour snowboard slopestyle

Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard product Chris Corning of Summit County took second in the men's snowboarding slopestyle competition on Saturday at the Dew Tour in Breckenridge. His score of 95 was bested by only Canada's Max Parrot (97), while Norway's Mons Roisland was third with 92. Summit County teen phenom Red Gerard was fourth.

The podium secures Corning a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, with Dew Tour being one of the Olympic qualifiers.

Canada's Spencer O'Brien won the women's snowboard slopestyle competition Saturday with a 95. American Jamie Anderson was second (93.33) and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi was third (92). Anderson also secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team with her podium.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut won the men's ski slopestyle final on Saturday with a 95, edging American Nick Goepper (92) and Norway's Oystein Braaten (91.33).

Norway's Johanne Killi won the women's ski slopestyle final on Saturday with a 90. She beat France's Tess Ledeux (89) and Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin (84).

Dew Tour concludes Sunday with the ski and snowboard team challenge.

