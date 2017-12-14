Aspen quarterback R.J. Peshek named first team all-state in Class 2A for football

Aspen High School senior quarterback and linebacker R.J. Peshek was named first team all-state in Class 2A on Thursday by CHSAANow.com. Peshek led an improbable turnaround under second-year head coach Karson Pike that saw the Skiers go from 2-7 a year ago to finishing 8-2 in 2017 and making the state playoffs.

Peshek was one of the state's statistical leaders, throwing for 2,608 yards, 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 765 yards and 16 more touchdowns.

Aspen junior lineman Dillon Jonsson earned second team all-state honors, as did Basalt High School seniors Oswaldo Morales, the team's starting center, and running back Noah Williams, who rushed for 1,422 yards and 26 touchdowns in his lone season with the Longhorns.

Basalt finished the year 9-2 overall, falling in the second round of the 2A playoffs to eventual state champion, Bayfield.

Earning all-state honorable mention honors were Aspen junior receiver/defensive back Noah Hollander and Basalt senior tight end/defensive end Raul Torres.

La Junta's Jon Nuschy was named the 2A player of the year and Bayfield's Gary Heide the 2A coach of the year.

For the complete list of all-state teams, click here.

