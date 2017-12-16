Aspen’s level 3 gymnasts compete at state

Aspen Gymnastic's level 3 gymnasts wrapped up the season with their state meet Dec. 9-10, hosted by Premier Gymnastics of the Rockies at Loveland High school.

Aspen had 11 gymnasts compete for the state title, which consisted of five different sessions of gymnasts from all around Colorado. Aspen showcased its talent in four of those sessions. Each gymnast is placed in a different session to ensure each kid competes against other gymnasts of the same caliber.

Starting Saturday morning were Gracie Brown and Blythe Bradshaw. Brown finished first on the balance beam with a season high of a 9.175 and second on bars, which put her in a third-place all-around finish. Bradshaw came in second on the floor exercise and third on bars for a fifth-place all-around finish.

"It was a great way to start off the weekend on a positive note with some good scores and placings," coach Cori Lambert said.

As the weekend goes on the sessions get harder and more competitive. In session two was Angelina Bradley, Devon Phillips and Elle Eggleston. Bradley put up some high scores to place fourth in balance beam (9.225, personal best on beam) and fifth place on vault with a 9.4. Phillips tied for second on beam with a solid routine. Eggleston had a beautiful floor routine that landed her fourth place on the podium.

Saturday evening sessions were when things really took flight for the girls. Cerys Hembury, Elizabeth Flynn and Hailey Lapin were in the final session of the day. Lapin had great finishes on floor, taking third place, and fifth place in balance beam. Hembury landed a big first place on vault (9.425) and second place on floor to make her second-place all-around in her age group. Flynn had her best meet of the season putting up some big scores and placings. Vaulting a 9.5 put her in second place. Flynn was third on bars and fourth on floor. Although she had no individual first-place finishes, her scores made a big impact on her all-around to make her the state champion in her age group and session.

Day 2 of competition was one of the hardest sessions but Aspen held its own with Analicia Moreno, Elena Creamer and Gigi Trani showing off what they had to offer. At state it's important to hit all four events to the best of your ability and Moreno did just that. With an all-around score of 37.5 she tied for third place in a really tough session. Trani had stunning routines on the balance beam (9.275) and floor (9.325). Creamer had her best meet ever, ending the season with all 9's in every event. A third-place finish on vault helped Creamer stay on the podium with a fifth-place overall finish.

"We are both so proud of how well Aspen has carried themselves throughout the season," coach Drew Barr said. "It is fun to see our kids progress and have a positive experience in this sport. We look forward to next season."