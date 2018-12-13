Aspen’s Hollander, Basalt threesome named first team all-state in football

Four local high school football players were given first team all-state honors on Thursday when the teams were announced through CHSAANow.com.

Earning the recognition for Class 2A was Aspen senior Noah Hollander, as well as Basalt seniors Jake Reardon, Jake Reuss and Trevor Reuss. Earning honorable-mention honors were AHS senior lineman Dillon Jonsson and BHS senior lineman Goskany Luquin. Neither Aspen nor Basalt had anyone make second team.

Hollander, a standout receiver, defensive back and returner, had 751 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine games this season (statistics for the 10th and final game have not been added to MaxPreps). Hollander was actually second on the team in receiving to junior Max Ufkes, who had 920 yards to go with 10 touchdowns.

The Skiers finished 6-4 overall and made the state playoffs for the second year in a row, losing to Salida in the first round.

Reardon was the workhorse for the Basalt offense, rushing for 1,561 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games. He was also a standout defensive back for the Longhorns.

Quarterback Trevor Reuss threw for 1,035 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 288 yards and nine touchdowns. He also was a starting linebacker on a defense that recorded five shutouts. Jake Reuss, Trevor's twin brother, played on both lines.

Basalt finished the season 9-2 overall, losing to Platte Valley in the second round.

La Junta, which beat Platte Valley in the 2A state championship game, took down top honors. La Junta senior quarterback/safety Jon Nuschy was named 2A player of the year, while coach of the year went to La Junta's Ty Buderus.

Also earning first-team honors out of the Western Slope League were Rifle seniors Tanner Vines and Wyatt Warfel, who led the Bears to the WSL title.

The rest of the fall sports

In boys golf, Aspen's Mary Woulfe was named the 3A coach of the year after guiding the Skiers to their first state championship. AHS senior Jack Hughes, who was second at state, and junior Jack Pevny were both first-team selections. AHS senior Dawson Holmes and Basalt senior Holden Kleager made second team.

The all-state soccer teams, announced last month, included Aspen's Henry Morrison and Basalt's Junior Portillo as honorable-mention selections in Class 3A. Basalt's Afton Larsen was an honorable-mention selection in softball. Aspen's Kylie Kenny and Basalt's Sierra Bower were named all-state in cross country based off their performances at the state championship meet.

