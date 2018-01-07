Aspen’s Noah Hoffman seventh in men’s 30k classic at U.S. XC ski nationals

The 2018 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships continued Sunday in Anchorage and included some respectable results from Aspen-area athletes.

Aspen's Noah Hoffman, a World Cup veteran, finished seventh in the tightly-contested men's 30-kilometer classic with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 46.3 seconds, won in a sprint by Tyler Kornfield, who skis for Alaska Pacific University, in 1:21:43.6.

Hedda Baangman, a native of Sweden who skis for the University of Colorado, won the women's 20k race.

In Sunday's junior female 5k classic, Basalt's Hailey Swirbul finished second in 15:18.3, about 10 seconds behind race winner Hannah Halvorsen. Halvorsen, from Truckee, California, is on the U.S. Ski Team's 'D' team. Swirbul is a sophomore at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

For complete results, click here.

In Friday’s men’s freestyle sprint, Hoffman was 35th in qualifying, with only the top 30 advancing to quarterfinals. Alaska Pacific’s Reese Hanneman eventually won. Swirbul made the quarterfinals of the women’s freestyle sprint, finishing 16th.

Recommended Stories For You

Racing concludes Monday with the men's and women's classic sprints.

acolbert@aspentimes.com