Aspen’s Zoe Guthrie ties for 24th at state golf; Glenwood girls finish second in 4A

Aspen High School junior Zoe Guthrie was able to put together two consistent rounds at the girls Class 3A state golf championships Monday and Tuesday to finish in the top 25.

"Zoe played great, scoring two birdies in her final round," AHS girls golf coach Don Buchholz said. "Other than one high-score hole, Zoe played strong and hit a lot of fairways."

Playing at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo, Guthrie shot a two-round combined score of 185 to tie for 24th out of more than 80 golfers. She shot 93 (48-45) on Tuesday, only a stroke behind the 92 she shot Monday. In Monday's round, Guthrie shot 50 on the opening nine holes but rallied with 42 on the back nine.

Guthrie finished 23rd in the state tournament last spring, shooting 189 (101-88) over the two days. While she finished a place back this year, she still was four shots better than her sophomore season, which was her first time at state.

"The course played long at over 5,000 yards, which is beyond the average yardage for girls golf tournaments," Buchholz said. "Zoe was a beginner when she joined the team two years ago, and I'm so proud of her achievements playing in the state finals this year and last."

Colorado Academy won the team title, beating Kent Denver by seven strokes. Rifle was third as a team, 13 strokes behind Colorado Academy.

Winning the individual title was Holy Family sophomore Hailey Schalk. She defended her state title from a year ago by shooting 4-under-par on Tuesday to win the tournament by six strokes over Colorado Academy's Caroline Jordaan, who had a one-shot advantage after the first round.

Rifle senior Elly Walters finished fourth, 14 shots back of Schalk.

Glenwood girls golf takes second as a team in Class 4A

On the final day of the girls 4A state golf championships at The Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, the Glenwood Springs High School girls golf team entered the day sitting in the lead by four strokes, but stumbled on Day 2, falling to second place behind the Windsor Wizards, who claimed the 4A state championship on Tuesday.

Glenwood shot 47-over-par on the first day of the tournament before then shooting a combined 48-over-par on Tuesday, finishing with a two-day score of 95-over-par to finish six strokes behind Windsor.

"The greens were really fast today," Glenwood Springs coach Clem Michel said. "I am really proud of the girls. Windsor had a golfer come out today and improve on a 94 from the previous day to shoot in the 70s, making up a ton of ground for them. I'm really pleased with our performance, though. We improved off of last year. I said prior to the start of the season that I thought we could win a state championship, and we came pretty close to doing that."

Josh Carney of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent contributed to this report.

acolbert@aspentimes.com