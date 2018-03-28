Aspen Swim Club wraps up short-course season at sectional meet in Texas

Even after losing all-American caliber swimmers in Kennidy Quist and L.J. Fetzko, Aspen Swim Club coach Gordon Gerson was ecstatic with how the short-course season developed.

"I'm pretty excited for how well this whole championship season went," Gerson said. "We had a lot of kids at different levels of championships. We lost the high-end quality at the very top of the team, but just below that level I think we have a lot more quality than we've ever had before, which bodes well."

The Speedos concluded their winter season over the weekend at the March 22-25 Super Sectional Championships, hosted by the University of Texas in Austin. With a group of five swimmers, Aspen finished 26th as at team. Roughly 450 athletes took part in the high-level meet.

"Certainly we've had some higher team finishes in the past years, but I do believe this is the first time we've ever had boys and girls score in the same sectional meet," Gerson said. "Within the context of each individual swimmer for the most part, it was a very successful meet."

Aspen receives its team points from two swimmers. Cole Petersen had best times in all six of his events, his highlights including a 23rd-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke, a 10th-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle, and a 14th-place finish in the mile with a time of 16 minutes, 28.29 seconds.

Davy Brown led the Aspen girls. Her points came in the 200-yard IM, where took 14th with a time of 2:08.11, although her best time of 2:07.44 came in prelims. She also took 32nd in the 50-yard freestyle and 23rd in the 200-yard backstroke.

"Her meet wasn't quite what we were hoping for," Gerson said of Brown. "She had the flu and a sinus infection for the better part of three weeks leading into the meet. But she still went down and competed hard."

Also competing for the Speedos were Shea Card and Emily Driscoll, with each recording multiple time drops. Driscoll took 30th in the 200-yard butterfly and 29th in the 100-yard backstroke.

The final competitor for Aspen was Lillie Boggs, who at 12 years old was one of the youngest competitors in the meet. She took 24th in the 1,000-yard freestyle.

"She has a pretty awesome season," Gerson said of Boggs. "It was good experience for her, to see what something like that is like and to compete against the big kids."

The Speedos' short off-season interlude comes in the middle of the high school boys swim season. While neither Aspen nor Basalt have high school teams, Glenwood Springs does and many of the Demons' top swimmers come from the Speedos' program. The Class 4A high school state championships are scheduled for May 18-19 in Colorado Springs.

For the rest of the Aspen Swim Club athletes, they have about a week off before training gets underway for the long-course season, which runs through the summer. Their first long-course meet is scheduled for April 20-22 in Denver.

