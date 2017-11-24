Aspen ski racer Galena Wardle likely out for season after tearing her ACL — again
November 24, 2017
Aspen ski racer Galena Wardle, a "C" team member with the U.S. Ski Team, announced on Instagram that she recently re-tore her ACL in a training crash and will likely miss the remainder of the season. She initially tore her ACL in the spring and according to her post had only been back on snow for six days.
"It's going to be tough to do it all again, but as I take a step back, I am even hungrier now to get back on snow," she wrote.
Wardle, 19, is in her third season with the U.S. national team. She's competed predominantly on the Nor-Am circuit the past two seasons. Her most recent FIS competitions came at Aspen Highlands in April, where she won a super-G and took third in a giant slalom.
