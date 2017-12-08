Aspen level 4 gymnasts compete at state

Aspen Gymnastics level 4 gymnasts competed at the state meet the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3, hosted by Xtreme Altitude Gymnastics in Lafayette. There was a lot of tough competition in every age group. The competitors were split into different age groups as well as sessions depending on their all-around average. This allows the gymnasts to compete with kids who score the same as they do.

Almost every Aspen gymnast had a finish in the top 10 of kids in the state for their age group. Monica Sandoval started off the weekend on Saturday morning bringing home second place on vault and thrid place on balance beam.

Grace Garcia competed midday with some strong athletes. She was able to bring home 9th place in the state on vault, balance beam and floor. Sandoval and Garcia also had the pressure of competing alone without teammates for encouragement. As athletes, it is important to stay focused even when your friends can't be there. Saturday evening Clare Irvin, Robin Muse and Alika Bassi ended the first day of competition with a bang.

Competition went late into the evening. Irvin earned second place floor, third place balance beam and third place overall. Muse scored 9.25 on the uneven bars ranking her first, as well as a 9.225 on vault which was third place. Muse had a fifth place all-around finish. Bassi came in fourth on vault with a score of 9.125. Every 10th counts at the state competition.

Caitlyn Johnson was in one of the toughest sessions of the weekend. Johnson's 9.05 was enough to land her seventh place on balance beam. The Aspen gymnasts work hard year round to compete at the level they are at. The state competition is what they work toward all year and season.

"I couldn't be more proud of all the hard work our Level 4s put in this season," coach Drew Barr said. "It paid off and everyone shined this past weekend at state. Congratulations to all the level 4s."

To finish off the season the level 3s have their state meet this weekend in Loveland.