Aspen Leafs hockey to host Mexican national teams during Fall Faceoff
July 20, 2018
Aspen Junior Hockey announced earlier this week that it will host five teams selected by the Mexico Ice Hockey Federation in October's annual Fall Faceoff, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The headliner will be Mexico's national women's team, which will compete in the 19U AA division. The Aspen Leafs 19U team will play Mexico on Friday, Oct. 12 at Lewis Ice Arena. Mexico will also have teams in the midget, bantam, peewee and squirt divisions over the three weekends of play.
The Mexican players will be selected during a tryout period in August.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to share our cultures and celebrate hockey together," AJH executive director Shaun Hathaway said in a statement. "I expect it to be a learning experience and an amazing chance to help grow the game throughout North America."
According to the AJH press release, Mexico currently has 22 indoor ice rinks and 2,577 registered players. Their men's World Ice Hockey Federation ranking is 36, while the women's team is 29th in the world. The Fall Faceoff, which is one of Aspen Junior Hockey's largest fundraisers, will feature more than 85 teams from across the country and world.
Man hits hole-in-one at Ranch at Roaring Fork
The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course had a player hit a hole-in-one Tuesday, July 17. That player was Andy Reid, who hit his ace on hole No. 4 from 107 yards out with a 56-degree wedge. The shot was witnessed by Adam Doherty.
