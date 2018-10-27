Aspen High girls finish seventh at state cross country meet

Aspen High School cross country coach Chris Keleher lined up five sophomore girls alongside a freshman and a junior for Saturday's Class 3A state meet at the Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

This alone is reason to be excited about the future, but Keleher was equally as excited about the results of the season's final race.

"Awesome showing. So much fun," Keleher said. "They are still young and have lots of room for improvement. They are already talking about next year and what we can do. It was just an excellent day for running. Perfect weather and great competition. The races were so fun to watch."

The AHS girls finished seventh as a team with 227 points, one of the program's best finishes in recent memory. Sophomore Kylie Kenny led the team by placing 17th with a time of 19 minutes, 55.2 seconds, while sophomore teammate Kendall Clark was 33rd overall in 20:30.4.

The Classical Academy won the girls 3A state title with 34 points, followed by Peak to Peak in second and D'Evelyn in third. Moffat County was sixth and Pagosa Springs, which won the regional in Aspen last week, was eighth, a spot behind AHS.

"We beat them today. That was a huge step up for the girls," Keleher said of edging Pagosa. "They ran great. Everything worked out kind of the way you hope it's going to. They are all still young."

Recommended Stories For You

Also competing for the AHS girls were sophomore Macy Hopkinson (56th, 21:17.5); sophomore Edie Sherlock (74th, 21:43.8); freshman Bronwyn Chesner (93rd, 22:01.7); sophomore Maggie Woodrow (106th, 22:33.5); and junior Greta Hansen (144th, 24:35.6).

The Classical Academy's Kaylee Thompson, a senior, won the 3A girls state title with a time of 18:19.2. She had four other teammates finish in the top 16.

Basalt High School's lone state qualifier was sophomore Sierra Bower, who finished 24th in 20:12. Bower won the Aspen regional on Oct. 19.

The Aspen High boys finished 17th as a team with 425 points. This was the first time the AHS boys had been to state as a team since 2013.

Peak to Peak won the boys 3A title with 76 points, followed by runner-up Salida and third-placed The Classical Academy. The Classical Academy's Mason Norman, a junior, repeated as the individual boys champion in 15:33.4, a new state record time.

Senior Everett Olson led the Skiers by finishing 41st in 17:42.5. AHS senior Nicholas Galambos was 60th in 17:59 and senior Colt Whitley 106th in 18:43.7.

Also competing for the AHS boys on Saturday were junior Conner Chesner (145th, 19:38.7); freshman Brenon Reed (147th, 19:39.4); junior Joshua George (150th, 19:46.6); and junior Riley Johnson (156th, 20:21.4).

"The boys ran really well for no one having any state experience," Keleher said. "Everett ran a great race. Nick ran really well. Colt had a good race. Sadly those three will be gone next year, but Josh and Riley and Brenon and Conner will all be back next year and are all excited."

acolbert@aspentimes.com