Aspen halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira wins first World Cup globe after taking second in Tignes

Aspen halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira wins World Cup title after taking second in France

Aspen halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira clinched his first World Cup globe on Thursday in Tignes, France, finishing second in the final competition of the season to win the season-long title.

Ferreira, the 23-year-old Olympic silver medalist, scored 92.20 on his first of three runs in finals to finish second behind Canada's Noah Bowman (94.20). Canada's Simon D'Artois was third with 89.20.

Winter Park's Birk Irving (88.80) was fourth and Vail's Taylor Seaton (88.40) fifth. Nevada's David Wise, the Olympic gold medalist, was ninth in the 10-man final. Aspen's Torin Yater-Wallace and Crested Butte's Aaron Blunck, both two-time Olympians, didn't compete.

Ferreira finishes the season with 362 World Cup points to win the men's ski halfpipe globe. Wise was second with 279 points and Bowman third with 230 points.

Ferreira's second-place finish in France was his fourth World Cup podium of the season, which included his runner-up finish to Wise at the Snowmass Grand Prix in January. His season highlights also included his win at Dew Tour in Breckenridge and his silver medal at X Games Aspen.

On the women's side, Canada's Cassie Sharpe clinched the overall globe by winning the final competition of the season. Sharpe also won Olympic gold in South Korea.

California's Brita Sigourney finished second in the season-long standings, while China's Kexin Zhang was third and 2014 Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman fourth.

