Led by Muse, Aspen Gymnastics fares well in Oct. 13 Boulder meet
October 23, 2018
Aspen Gymnastics had a great showing the weekend of Oct. 13 in Boulder at the CATS gymnastics meet. This was their third meet of the season and with every competition are getting better.
The day started off with the level 3's taking the second place team award in their session. The team award is made up of the top three scores on each event. With vault first up, they needed to start off on a high note. Each athlete received scores that were season highs. Josephine Bradley scored 9.2, Whitney McManus and Gabriella Fields 9.3, Caleah Lutz-Sladdin 9.5, Baylie O'Connell 9.6 and last up Sydney Barill received a 9.85.
The level 4's competed midday and carried on with the strong efforts of the level 3's. Aspen Gymnastics' level 4's received third for the team award. Elena Creamer received a career high with a 9.7 on the balance beam (third place all-around), with Gigi Trani right behind her with a 9.4. Analicia Aguilar was a standout in her age division with a second-place finish in the all-around.
The final level in the compulsory division is level 5 and Aspen wanted to end the night on a high note. Level 5 competitors Robin Muse and Caitlyn Johnson were off to a rough start on vault but were able to bring it back on the other three events. Johnson took home fourth place all-around with a phenomenal finish.
The standout of the weekend was Muse, who took home first place all-around in her age division. Gymnastics is both an individual sport as well as team. You want to do well as an individual so that you can help your peers with the team award. The team award is made up of the top three scores from your team on each event.
— Cori Lambert, Aspen Gymnastics coach
